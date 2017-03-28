Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Shares of RH skyrocketed more than 15 percent during after-hours following a bullish fourth quarter earnings report and 2017 outlook. The luxury home furnishings retailer reported earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $587 million while the Street expected earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $585 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.



Sonic shares fell 2 percent during extended-trading after the fast-food chain's quarterly revenue came in lower than analysts' expectations. Sonic reported earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $100 million while Wall Street expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $105 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Verint surged more than 7 percent during after-hours following a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. The AI solutions company reported earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $299.5 million while analysts expected earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $281.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Dave & Buster's shares dropped 4 percent during extended-trading due to projected weaker-than-expected growth despite a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The entertainment and dining venue's comparable-store sales of 3.2 percent fell short of Street expectations of 3.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Vertex popped 6 percent during after-hours after the pharmaceutical company reported that cystic-fibrosis combination therapy significantly improved lung function in late-stage trials. Vertex will apply for FDA approval for the cystic-fibrosis drug in the third quarter.