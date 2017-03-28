    ×

    After-hours buzz: RH, SONC, VRTX & more

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 22, 2017.

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

    Shares of RH skyrocketed more than 15 percent during after-hours following a bullish fourth quarter earnings report and 2017 outlook. The luxury home furnishings retailer reported earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $587 million while the Street expected earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $585 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Sonic shares fell 2 percent during extended-trading after the fast-food chain's quarterly revenue came in lower than analysts' expectations. Sonic reported earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $100 million while Wall Street expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $105 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Shares of Verint surged more than 7 percent during after-hours following a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. The AI solutions company reported earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $299.5 million while analysts expected earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $281.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Dave & Buster's shares dropped 4 percent during extended-trading due to projected weaker-than-expected growth despite a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The entertainment and dining venue's comparable-store sales of 3.2 percent fell short of Street expectations of 3.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Shares of Vertex popped 6 percent during after-hours after the pharmaceutical company reported that cystic-fibrosis combination therapy significantly improved lung function in late-stage trials. Vertex will apply for FDA approval for the cystic-fibrosis drug in the third quarter.

