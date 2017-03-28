Amazon reaches deal to acquire Middle East e-commerce site Souq.com

E-commerce giant Amazon announced Tuesday plans to expand its presence in the Middle East.

The U.S. firm is buying the largest online retail platform in the Arab world Souq.com for an undisclosed amount. Souq.com reportedly attracts over 45 million visits per month.

Russ Grandinetti, Amazon senior vice president, said in a statement: "Souq.com pioneered e-commerce in the Middle East, creating a great shopping experience for their customers …Together; we'll work hard to provide the best possible service for millions of customers in the Middle East."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

