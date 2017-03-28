Asia markets were modestly higher in early trade, after U.S. equities rose higher on the back of a strong consumer confidence survey with markets awaiting the formal move by the U.K. to start an historic split with the European Union.



Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.15 percent in early trade.

Toshiba's U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse is set to file for U.S. bankruptcy, in a bid to limit losses for the Japanese conglomerate. Shares of Toshiba were down 0.23 percent at 216 yen per stock, and more than 22 percent lower since the start of the year.



The Australian benchmark ASX 200 was up 0.6 percent amid early reports surfaced of the damage along northeast Australia in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.



Tourist resorts along the world-famous Great Barrier Reef and mainland coastal areas were belted with wind gusts stronger than 260 km per hour (160 mph) and there were reports of significant structural damage to homes and public infrastructure, Reuters reported.

In South Korea, the Kospi index added 0.21 percent.

Electronics giant Samsung Electronics shares were up 0.58 percent. It is expected to launch Galaxy S8 smartphone in New York later in the day, and in South Korea tomorrow.



U.S. markets rose on Tuesday, after the Consumer Board Consumer Confidence Index hit 125.6, up from 116.1 in February, and the strongest reading since 2001.



The Dow Jones industrial average snapped its eighth day losing streak to jump 0.73 percent to 20,701.5, the S&P 500 rose 0.73 percent to close at 2,358.57 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6 percent to finish at 5,875.14.

