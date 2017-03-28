"College costs have increased two times to three times faster than the rate of inflation every year consecutively for the last 20," said Robert Franek, editor in chief. For families with children in high school, "it causes so much stress," he added.

Seventy-six percent of the over 10,000 respondents reported high levels of stress — up 4 percent from last year and 20 percent more than in the survey's first year in 2003.

When asked which part of the application process was the toughest, the majority of college hopefuls said the college admission tests, followed by completing the application and financial aid forms.

Still, 99 percent said college will be worth the investment.