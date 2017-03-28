Cramer: Why it might be time for you to unfollow Trump's Twitter feed

Cramer: Why it might be time for you to unfollow @POTUS 5 Mins Ago | 12:15

"Perhaps it's time to unfollow the president and stay focused on the facts," Cramer said. "Unless, that is, you don't want them getting in the way of the negative story that's endlessly driven into our heads by almost every single pundit in business media today."

And to Cramer, the facts are simple: "Some stocks just refuse to roll over and play dead."

Take Tesla, Elon Musk's automaker that has been repeatedly knocked for not making money. News of Chinese internet giant TenCent taking up a 5 percent stake in the company put that criticism to rest and set Tesla safely on its way to its 500,000 cars-per-year goal, Cramer said.

"I don't see how the short-sellers can keep betting against this one anymore," he added.

Or turn to General Motors, a Tesla competitor whose price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest in the S&P 500.

Even that got a boost on Tuesday from activist investor David Einhorn, who suggested splitting the stock into two share classes. The hedge fund guru claimed the move could unlock up to $38 billion for shareholders, a major improvement for the beaten-down stock.

A few technology names also cut through the bears' negativity. Cramer applauded Red Hat for its best earnings report in history, and cited a UBS note on Apple's promise that sent the stock upward.



And don't forget consumer favorites like Darden and Carnival Cruise Line, both of which blew the Street's earnings estimates out of the water.

"The consumer's not frozen in place, wallowing in disappointment over Paul Ryan's failure to live up to a seven-year promise. The consumer's cruising and eating out and generally having a jolly old time," Cramer said.

And, while the bears are busy overanalyzing Trump tweets and praising pundits, Cramer's advice to investors is to stick to the stocks, which paint a prettier — and often more accurate — picture.

