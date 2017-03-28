Cramer's lightning round: Stick with this 'terrific' defense play

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Pfizer: "Well, Pfizer's kind of sitting there. They need to do a deal, they need to split up or buy someone. They should buy Bristol-Myers [Squibb]. Then we'd have everything work out."

Arconic Inc.: "Well, we're telling club members of [Cramer's charitable trust] ActionAlertsPlus.com that as we get closer to [the vote on the company's director nominees], we will make a decision. We do like the fact that Klaus Kleinfeld split the company up and created a lot of value, though."

Intrexon Corp.: "This is the ultimate speculative stock. They either are going to solve the world's problems or they're not, and I think you have to recognize when you buy the spec stocks, $19 to $27 means nothing. Because it's either going to go to $50 or it's going to go to $9. So my take is, you're in it, stick with it."

Raytheon Company: "Oh, man, Raytheon is terrific. It's held up better than all the other defense contractors that I follow. I think it's a great stock. You want to continue to own it."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine



Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com