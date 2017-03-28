Darden shares pop 6 percent on strong earnings beat, Cheddar's acquisition

Shares of Darden Restaurants jumped more than 6 percent Tuesday, a day after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and said it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

Darden also revised its 2017 same-store sales outlook to an expected rise of 1.5 percent from a prior range of 1 percent to 2 percent.

The company expects earnings per share to be between $3.95 and $4 this year. Previously, the forecast called for earnings between $3.87 and $3.97 a share, and analysts were predicting it would earn $3.94 a share, according to FactSet.

In the third quarter, the company earned $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.27 on revenue of $1.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

"We continued to gain market share as we outperformed industry same-restaurant sales by a considerable margin again this quarter," CEO Gene Lee said Monday.

Darden saw same-store sales, a key metric that includes only stores open at least a year, rise 0.9 percent across the board during the quarter, with Eddie V's reporting a 4.7 percent jump.