    Darden shares pop 6 percent on strong earnings beat, Cheddar's acquisition

    Olive Garden fans and the curious line up at the Olive Garden truck in the Flatiron District in New York.
    Richard Levine | Corbis | Getty Images
    Shares of Darden Restaurants jumped more than 6 percent Tuesday, a day after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and said it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

    Darden also revised its 2017 same-store sales outlook to an expected rise of 1.5 percent from a prior range of 1 percent to 2 percent.

    The company expects earnings per share to be between $3.95 and $4 this year. Previously, the forecast called for earnings between $3.87 and $3.97 a share, and analysts were predicting it would earn $3.94 a share, according to FactSet.

    In the third quarter, the company earned $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.27 on revenue of $1.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

    "We continued to gain market share as we outperformed industry same-restaurant sales by a considerable margin again this quarter," CEO Gene Lee said Monday.

    Darden saw same-store sales, a key metric that includes only stores open at least a year, rise 0.9 percent across the board during the quarter, with Eddie V's reporting a 4.7 percent jump.

    "Most impressive to us is the Olive Garden same-store-sales results, which topped our expectations with only slightly negative traffic and sizable outperformance to the industry, likely driven by continued growth in ToGo sales," BTIG analyst Peter Saleh said in a research note Monday.

    During a conference call Tuesday, Darden said ToGo sales rose 17 percent in the third quarter.

    Olive Garden saw same-store sales grow 1.4 percent in the third quarter, well above Street Account estimates of 0.6 percent. This is the tenth consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales for the brand.

    Same-store sales at Longhorn, Capital Grille and Bahama Breeze restaurants also beat Street Account estimates. Street Account did not provide guidance for Eddie V's, Yard House and Seasons 52.

    Darden also disclosed plans Monday to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction. Cheddar's shareholders include private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners. The company said that it expects the deal to close before the end of fiscal 2017.

    Cheddar's has seen revenue growth of 12 percent to 15 percent in the last 10 years.

    "We feel really confident of their continued growth," said Rick Cardenas, Darden's chief financial officer.

    Cheddar's same-store sales were "outperforming the industry," but Lee declined to provide a more specific growth rate.

    "Cheddar's is an undisputed casual dining value leader with broad appeal and strong average restaurant volumes," Darden's Lee said in a statement. "This addition will also enable Darden to further strengthen two of our most important competitive advantages: our significant scale and our extensive data and insights."

    Darden said it expects the transaction of Cheddar's, which has 165 locations in 28 states, to be accretive to its adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018 by about 12 cents per share.

    "Although we have limited-to-no financial data on the company, we are familiar with it from a brand perspective and believe it is a good addition for Darden," Piper Jaffray senior analyst Nicole Miller Regan said in a research note Tuesday.

