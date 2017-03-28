Dow Transports on pace for best day in 2017

The Dow Jones Industrial Transportation Average ticked up 2 percent during Tuesday intra-day trade and is on pace for its best day in 2017. Its last best-day performance was in December 2016, when the index rose 2.53 percent.

The index is boosted by shares of airline companies United and JetBlue as well as truck and tractor rental company Ryder all rising more than 3 percent. United is on track toward its best performance since December 2016, when it gained nearly 4 percent.

However, despite the gains, Dow Transports are still down more than 3 percent for this month with its worst monthly performance since June 2016 when it dropped more than 4 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was last up nearly 1 percent.