European markets seen higher as investors shrug off Trump concerns

Markets in Europe are set to open in positive territory on Tuesday as global investors dismiss concerns over President Donald Trump's ability to deliver with campaign pledges.

The FTSE 100 is seen 26 points higher at 7,315; the German DAX is expected start higher by 56 points at 12,044 and the CAC 40 is seen 18 points higher at 5,031.

The dollar rose from a four-month low during Asian trade highlighting that concerns over key White House proposals have somehow dissipated. The failure of Trump to get a health-care reform bill approved in the House led many to think that he would not get tax cuts and infrastructure investment accepted either.

Tuesday's calendar is slim. President Jean-Claude Juncker of the European Commission is expected to meet with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, one day before the U.K. begins the official process of leaving the European Union. In Scotland, lawmakers are set to call for a second Scottish independence referendum and a new one pound coin will enter in circulation.

Later in the session, the focus will be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who's due to speak at the NCRC Annual Conference at 1.00 p.m. London time. The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Robert Kaplan said Monday that it would be "wise to move gradually and patiently" with increases in short-term interest rates.