    Fire erupts on Chelsea Market roof

    Firefighters responded to a fire in a generator in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on the roof of Chelsea Market, a popular spot for shopping and dining, on Tuesday.

    Numerous photos showing billowing smoke were posted to Twitter, and there have been reports that the building is being evacuated.

    The call about the fire came in around 12:15 p.m.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

