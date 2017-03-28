Fire erupts on Chelsea Market roof

Firefighters responded to a fire in a generator in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on the roof of Chelsea Market, a popular spot for shopping and dining, on Tuesday.
Numerous photos showing billowing smoke were posted to Twitter, and there have been reports that the building is being evacuated.
@joelmsiegel: Fire at Chelsea Market. Home of @ny1. We've evacuated newsroom and building.
@iamsamlim: Fire in Chelsea Market be careful everyone!
@sam_jesse: Fire on the roof of #ChelseaMarket, possibly building next door. @ny1 @NBCNewYork
The call about the fire came in around 12:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.