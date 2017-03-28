Former Google exec: Here's how to know it's time to fire an employee

Being a good boss is harder than it looks. CEO coach and former Google executive Kim Scott would know.

After working as an executive at Google, Scott became a sought-after CEO coach in Silicon Valley, advising C-suite clients at Dropbox, Twitter and other top companies. She's helped dozens of managers through both the exciting and dreadful parts of their jobs — chief among them, firing an employee.

"It goes without saying that getting fired is one of the most soul-challenging things that can happen to a person," Scott writes in her new book "Radical Candor."

So, she says, leaders must be thoughtful about the decision.

According to the leadership expert, here is how to know when it's time to give that employee a pink slip.