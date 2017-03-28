Greenlight Capital's Einhorn: Two GM stock classes would better serve investors

Greenlight Capital, which owns 0.88 percent of GM shares, a stake worth $457 million, said GM's switching to two stock classes would help the U.S. automaker improve its financial flexibility and boost the stock's value.



"I would compare it to an ice cream stand that just serves chocolate and vanilla swirl ice cream," Einhorn said. "If you gave investors more choice, some people like chocolate. Some like vanilla. Some like swirl."

The U.S. automaker rejected Greenlight's proposal Tuesday, saying the proposal relates to eliminating dividend on existing GM common stock and distributing unprecedented new dividend-focused security.

"As Greenlight has already acknowledged, the proposed dual-class common stock structure would have no positive effect on GM's underlying business or cash flows, and therefore would not create additional intrinsic value," GM said in a statement.

"The proposed dividend security would not help GM sell more cars, drive higher profitability, or generate greater cash flow - nor would it address the fundamental sector factors affecting GM's stock price."

—Reuters contributed to this report.