High-tech toys tackle coding demand

Using Osmo to personalize learning is one way Sharma is trying to break into the in-school market. "How do you customize the content you offer to every child? ... That's very hard to do, because you have one teacher and 24 kids," Sharma says. "Technology can automate a lot of the feedback mechanism. … Once you build a really strong system, you can put it in front of every child, and the system is smart enough to understand what the child needs."

Another leading company in this category, already gaining traction in schools, is Wonder Workshop. It brings coding to life by teaching kids to program its robots with any device. The Dot, a smaller robot, costs $50, while the Dash, which has more capabilities, costs $150. The robots have been adopted by 10,000 schools worldwide, including some 7,000 U.S. elementary schools.

"These robots are actually very affordable for the teacher," said Wonder Workshop CEO Vikas Gupta. "That's been a core focus for what we've been trying to do — to make the technology very affordable for these teachers and for parents."

Wonder Workshop's technology is only possible because of the ubiquity of devices like iPads in the classroom and smartphones at home. The company leverages Bluetooth technology and the computing functions of tablets to keep the price of the robots down.

As Gupta pushes to make his products more accessible, the company is sponsoring an annual robotics competition and looking to close the gender gap in technology. "As opposed to earlier, when girls were often left out, on our platform with Dash and Dot, we see as many girls using robotics in programming as boys," Gupta said. "The winning team from last year's robotics competition from more than 20,000 children all over the world was a team of girls from a rural town in Michigan. That's the kind of disruption we're bringing."