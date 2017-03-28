VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

How much you have to earn to be considered middle class in the 24 biggest US cities

Here's how much you need to earn to be considered middle class in the biggest cities of the U.S.
Here's how much you need to earn to be considered middle class in the biggest cities of the U.S.   

In a 2016 report, Pew Research Center details exactly how much you need to earn to qualify as middle class. (Though income is just one part of class, it's a crucial element and one that's easy to measure and track.) Here's the national middle-income range for various household sizes:

Household of one: $24,042 to $72,126

Household of three: $41,641 to $124,925

Household of five: $53,759 to $161,277

However, the middle-income range varies depending on where you live, Pew notes: "Because the prices of goods and services in a metropolitan area are typically different from the prices nationally, it is necessary to adjust household incomes in each area for that difference in the cost of living. By this process, the incomes of households in relatively expensive areas are adjusted downward and the incomes of households in relatively cheaper areas are adjusted upward."

Pew provided CNBC with the middle-income range across more than 200 metro areas. Below, we've highlighted how much you have to earn each year to be considered middle class in some of the largest US cities:

Boston, Massachusetts

Household of one: $26,663 to $79,987

Household of three: $46,180 to $138,541

Household of five: $59,619 to $178,855

Boston, Massachusetts
Mare Magnum | Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts

Memphis, Tennessee

﻿Household of one: $22,143 to $66,427

Household of three: $38,351 to $115,055

Household of five: $49,512 to $148,535

BB King's Company Store and music venues in legendary Beale Street entertainment district of Memphis, Tennessee, USA.
Tim Graham | Getty Images
BB King's Company Store and music venues in legendary Beale Street entertainment district of Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Washington, D.C.

﻿Household of one: $28,802 to $86,406

Household of three: $49,886 to $149,659

Household of five: $64,403 to $193,209

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

Denver, Colorado

﻿Household of one: $25,196 to $75,587

Household of three: $43,640 to $130,920

Household of five: $56,339 to $169,017

Skyline of Denver, Colorado
Getty Images
Skyline of Denver, Colorado

Seattle, Washington

Household of one: $25,749 to $77,246

Household of three: $44,598 to $133,794

Household of five: $57,576 to $172,727

Seattle, Washington.
Michael Riffle | Getty Images
Seattle, Washington.

El Paso, Texas

Household of one: $21,854 to $65,562

Household of three: $37,852 to $113,556

Household of five: $48,867 to $146,600

Shopping area, El Paso, Texas.
Mmphotos | Photolibrary | Getty Images
Shopping area, El Paso, Texas.

Detroit, Michigan

Household of one: $23,441 to $70,322

Household of three: $40,600 to $121,801

Household of five: $52,415 to $157,244

Skyline of Detroit
Cornelia Schaible | E+ | Getty Images
Skyline of Detroit

Charlotte, North Carolina

Household of one: $22,455 to $67,365

Household of three: $38,893 to $116,679

Household of five: $50,211 to $150,632

Skyhobo | Getty Images

Fort Worth, Texas

Household of one: $24,234 to $72,702

Household of three: $41,974 to $125,923

Household of five: $54,189 to $162,566

Downtown Fort Worth skyline with the Trinity River and Bridge in the foreground. Fort Worth is a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area.
Getty Images
Downtown Fort Worth skyline with the Trinity River and Bridge in the foreground. Fort Worth is a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area.

Columbus, Ohio

Household of one: $22,479 to $67,437

Household of three: $38,934 to $116,804

Household of five: $50,265 to $150,793

Columbus, Ohio
Fotosearch | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

San Francisco, California

Household of one: $28,923 to $86,766

Household of three: $50,094 to $150,284

Household of five: $64,672 to $194,015

San Francisco, California
Gavin Hellier | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Indianapolis, Indiana

Household of one: $22,503 to $67,509

Household of three: $38,976 to $116,929

Household of five: $50,318 to $150,954

Downtown Indianapolis
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Downtown Indianapolis

Jacksonville, Florida

Household of one: $23,104 to $69,312

Household of three: $40,017 to $120,052

Household of five: $51,662 to $154,986

Jacksonville, Florida
MichaelWarrenPix | Getty Images
Jacksonville, Florida

Austin, Texas

Household of one: $23,729 to $71,187

Household of three: $41,100 to $123,300

Household of five: $53,060 to $159,179

Kayaking in Austin, Texas.
David Kozlowski | Getty Images
Kayaking in Austin, Texas.

San Jose, California

Household of one: $29,163 to $87,488

Household of three: $50,511 to $151,533

Household of five: $65,210 to $195,628

Aerial View of San Jose, California
Michael Melford | Getty Images
Aerial View of San Jose, California

Dallas, Texas

Household of one: $24,234 to $72,702

Household of three: $41,974 to $125,923

Household of five: $54,189 to $162,566

The West End Marketplace in Dallas
Danny Lehman | Getty Images
The West End Marketplace in Dallas

San Diego, California

Household of one: $28,273 to $84,819

Household of three: $48,970 to $146,911

Household of five: $63,221 to $189,661

San Diego
Travis Payne | Getty Images
San Diego

San Antonio, Texas

Household of one: $22,624 to $67,870

Household of three: $39,184 to $117,553

Household of five: $50,587 to $151,761

The Riverwalk in San Antonio.
Boniface | Getty Images
The Riverwalk in San Antonio.

Phoenix, Arizona

Household of one: $23,705 to $71,115

Household of three: $41,058 to $123,175

Household of five: $53,006 to $159,018

Phoenix
David Sucsy | iStock | Getty Images
Phoenix

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Household of one: $25,941 to $77,823

Household of three: $44,931 to $134,793

Household of five: $58,006 to $174,017

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Fred Imbert | CNBC
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Houston, Texas

Household of one: $24,186 to $72,558

Household of three: $41,891 to $125,674

Household of five: $54,082 to $162,244

Houston Metrorail Light rail train
Davel 5957 | Getty Images
Houston Metrorail Light rail train

Chicago, Illinois

Household of one: $25,629 to $76,885

Household of three: $44,389 to $133,169

Household of five: $57,307 to $171,920

Matt and his fiancee are based in Chicago
Jesse Kraft / EyeEm | Getty Images
Matt and his fiancee are based in Chicago

Los Angeles, California

Household of one: $28,297 to $84,891

Household of three: $49,011 to $147,036

Household of five: $63,274 to $189,822

Los Angeles, California
P. Eoche | Getty Images
Los Angeles, California

New York, New York

Household of one: $29,403 to $88,209

Household of three: $50,927 to $152,782

Household of five: $65,747 to $197,241

New York, New York
Denise Panyik-Dale | Getty Images
New York, New York
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...