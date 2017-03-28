How much you have to earn to be considered middle class in the 24 biggest US cities

In a 2016 report, Pew Research Center details exactly how much you need to earn to qualify as middle class. (Though income is just one part of class, it's a crucial element and one that's easy to measure and track.) Here's the national middle-income range for various household sizes:

Household of one: $24,042 to $72,126

Household of three: $41,641 to $124,925

Household of five: $53,759 to $161,277

However, the middle-income range varies depending on where you live, Pew notes: "Because the prices of goods and services in a metropolitan area are typically different from the prices nationally, it is necessary to adjust household incomes in each area for that difference in the cost of living. By this process, the incomes of households in relatively expensive areas are adjusted downward and the incomes of households in relatively cheaper areas are adjusted upward."

Pew provided CNBC with the middle-income range across more than 200 metro areas. Below, we've highlighted how much you have to earn each year to be considered middle class in some of the largest US cities:

Boston, Massachusetts

Household of one: $26,663 to $79,987

Household of three: $46,180 to $138,541

Household of five: $59,619 to $178,855