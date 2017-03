Apple's latest version of iOS, released yesterday, includes a new feature called "Find My AirPods." It's similar to Find My iPhone or Find My iPad in that it allows you to locate a lost gadget. There's one big limitation you should know about, though – it only works so long as the AirPods are within Bluetooth range, which means you won't be able to find them if you've left them far away, like at the office or on an airplane.