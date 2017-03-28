Is the US government ready for the impact of AI? ‘I don’t know,’ Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on society will be "positive", Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey told CNBC on Tuesday, who also offered to help the U.S. government prepare for the impact of the technology if it wasn't prepared.

AI has received a mixed reception in the technology community even as companies strive towards developing it. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, for example, has warned of the need for humans to merge with AI in order not to become irrelevant in the future and has founded a company called Neuralink to do just that.

Even Google founder Sergey Brin noted recently that he was "surprised" by the pace of advancements in AI but ultimately welcomed it. Other leaders such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has also backed the potential of AI.

Dorsey said that the impact of AI would be "positive" and "additive".

"I think it allows us to give back time to people and to focus on higher leverage jobs … And I think that's really important," Dorsey told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday while launching Square in the U.K.