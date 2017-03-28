These three start-ups show why it's so hard to build products in America

President Donald Trump swept into office pledging to get American factories up and running again.

"We will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American," the nation's 45th President said during his inauguration speech.

The Federal Trade Commission requires that any product advertised as 'Made in the USA' or 'American Made' be "all or virtually all" made in the U.S. This means that all significant parts and processing that go into the product must be of U.S. origin, with "no — or negligible — foreign content," according to the FTC rules.

Many entrepreneurs dream of manufacturing their product in America. But for technology start-ups, producing a high-tech device in the U.S. without any foreign content is harder than it appears.

CNBC talked to three startups that found it impossible to build products 100 percent the U.S. – even though two of them, URB-E and Lumiwave, are using the 'American Made' label.