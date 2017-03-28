    ×

    Investing

    Chinese tech giant Tencent takes 5 percent stake in Tesla

    Tesla Model X and a solar farm in Kauai, Hawaii.
    Meghan Reeder | CNBC
    Tesla Model X and a solar farm in Kauai, Hawaii.

    Tesla said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent stake.

    Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.

    Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in Tesla as of March 24, the carmaker said, making the Chinese company one of its biggest shareholders.

    Elon Musk-led Tesla has been raising capital as it readies for the launch of its mass-market Model 3 sedan.

    The company raised about $1.2 billion by selling common shares and convertible debt earlier this month.

    Musk is Tesla's top shareholder, with a stake of about 21 percent as of Dec. 31.

    Tesla's shares were up 1.7 percent at $274.76 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

