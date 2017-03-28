How this tiny country went from nuclear problem child to role model

Times are tough for nonproliferation advocates. As North Korea shows off its weapons arsenal, a global arms reduction and eventual disarmament — the two goals behind the decades-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty — appear increasingly unlikely.

Nuclear-armed states demonstrated little to no progress on force reductions last year, according to U.S. think tank Arms Control Association, and some of the world's biggest economies have boycotted UN negotiations on a weapons ban.

Despite the gloomy prospects, one Southeast Asian country offers a valuable success story.