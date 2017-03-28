    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Pink brand has peaked amid compeititon from Aerie, so sell L Brands stock, Jefferies says

    Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

    Investors should sell shares of L Brands because the company will report earnings below Wall Street expectations in the coming year, according to Jefferies, which reiterated its underperform rating on the specialty retailer.

    "Our data-driven analyses show the PINK brand is peaking, further cracking the VS monopoly. … With PINK slowing, we see more EPS risk ahead for LB (adding to pre-existing, long-term structural issues)," analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We see risks at LB owing to increased competition and pricing compression as VS's core business is changing."

    L Brands is the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. The company's shares are down nearly 30 percent this year as it gave worse-than-expected guidance to investors on Feb. 22.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AEO
    ---
    LB
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...