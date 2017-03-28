Please be quiet: Bali's tourism shuts down for a day

Hotel guests on the island are confined to their property and special arrangements have to be made for a limited staff to keep hotels operating.

The day is a ripple for Bali's tourism industry, which received more than four million visitors in 2015, according to statics from Bali Provincial Tourism Service. That's a stark increase from 1.4 million just a decade earlier.

Many travel agencies and tour operators discourage bookings this time of year because of the disruption, but luckily for its tourism sector, March is typically already low-demand season.

There's a segment of tourists, however, that actually views the day as a unique part of the culture not to be missed.

"It's one of the many elements that actually makes Bali an even more unique tourism spot, which holds special meaning to visitors as well as residents," Dendy Kurniawan, AirAsia Group CEO for Indonesia told CNBC. The airline said it operates around 370 flights in and out of Bali per week. "It is how culture and religious practice have been preserved through times, whilst blended perfectly with the touch of modern world."

Kurniawan said the airline was notified by Indonesia's Ministry to Transportation to suspend all operations at Ngurah Rai International Airport (Denpasar) and is working to ensure the smoothness of its operations the following day.