Equity markets are facing a "quite high" risk of a correction but it won't be enough to throttle the bull market altogether, the chief global equities strategist at Goldman Sachs has told CNBC.

Furthermore, the elevated risk of a correction is not so much due to politics - as is widely believed - as growth dynamics, according to Peter Oppenheimer, speaking to CNBC Tuesday

"We think the trigger is probably not going to be so much politics … But more really the fundamental peaking of growth momentum which has been so supportive for the reflation trade in recent months, at a time when U.S. rates are starting to increase again, coupled with the very high valuations that we already have," he explained before noting that this would not, however, signify the beginning of a complete reversal in shareholders' fortunes.

"A correction – if we're getting one – is not going to be the end of bull market. I think that will probably continue for some time," he added.

Oppenheimer was speaking ahead of the U.S. market open on Tuesday, with equity futures pointing higher after the Dow Jones on Monday notched up its eighth straight losing session to cement its longest streak of negative daily returns since 2011. The S&P 500 index has fared little better of late, posting its seventh negative session in the past eight on Monday.