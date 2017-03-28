As Rodrigo Duterte turns 72, a look at his controversial presidency so far

Can you believe it? Clint Eastwood is in his late 80s. Compared to him, Rodrigo Duterte, also known as "Duterte Harry," the controversial strongman president of the Philippines, is a spring chicken. He turns 72 Tuesday.

But nine months, 8,000 body bags (and counting) and billions of Chinese investment dollars into his term, there's still no sign of the one thing septuagenarians probably want most: peace.

Not in the desperate alleys of Manila's equivalent of favelas. Not in the south of the country, Mindanao, where Duterte's from, and where war still rages with insurgents of several stripes. Not in the hearts and minds of the country's nearly 100 million Filipinos.

Why? Richard Heydarian, one of a new breed of younger, more internationalist Philippine analysts, said a confluence of factors is keeping Duterte in power, perpetuating the situation.

First, Duterte's approval ratings are still very strong, he noted. Polls also show people are very much behind his war on drugs. They actually say they feel safer.

Second, Duterte and his supporters have a super-majority in congress, Heydarian explained. Moves to impeach the president aren't likely to succeed. The opposition, as always in the fractious Philippines, is fragmented and fragile.