Self-made millionaire shares 3 tricks for raising successful kids

With a little work, you can make sure your children are self-confident, self-reliant and built for success.

For starters, you should be talking about success all the time in your home. It has to be a part of daily life.

Always encourage your kids with their dreams, and never discourage them from dreaming big. The more you talk about success, model being successful and encourage them to dream about success, the more you'll place in your kids the hope and drive to make success happen in their lives.

Here are three tips for cultivating success in your home:

1. Decide on the goal

The first and most important thing you have to do as a family is decide that this matters to you, and then reinforce that decision over and over.

Put a stake in the ground. Everything starts with a firm decision with true commitment behind it. Take responsibility for the success of your entire family.

To do this, of course, you need to define what success is to you and your family. Since success really can be almost anything, everyone should be involved in defining your communal idea of success and then buying into it.