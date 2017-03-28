Snap drops after Facebook launches more copycat features

Evan Spiegel's Snap fell more than 5 percent Tuesday morning, on the heels of Facebook announcing it was beefing up its camera features, making its app more like Snapchat.

Facebook unveiled three new features Tuesday, including Facebook Camera Effects, Facebook Direct and Facebook Stories. These three features allow Facebook users to add frames and filters to their photos, share disappearing videos with friends, and save stories that can also be shared — nothing unlike what Snapchat already offers its users.

Snap was trading around $22 Tuesday morning, after closing Monday up 5 percent near $24. Several Wall Street analysts initiated coverage on the stock Monday, which included a buy rating from Goldman Sachs.

Snap didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Shares of Facebook were little unchanged Tuesday morning, trading slightly up less than half a percent, hovering around $140 per share.

Snapchat's user growth began showing signs of slowing in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to its IPO filing, and some analysts believe Facebook-owned Instagram Stories played a role in that.

Including Tuesday's losses, shares of Snap have fallen roughly 6 percent since the company's IPO earlier this month. The stock closed its first day of trading up 44 percent at $24.48.