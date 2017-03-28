    ×

    Snap was a 'drunk at the wheel' but now looks like a very real business, fund manager says

    Joe Raedle | Getty Images

    Snap has been behaving like a drunk driver behind the wheel of car since its initial public offering (IPO) at the start of the month, Polar Capital Fund Manager Ben Rogoff told CNBC on Tuesday.

    "These companies that come along and change the world often look like drunks at the wheel of a car… and then what happens is they reach a certain size where they can start pulling levers on monetization and ad-load and all of a sudden they look like very real businesses," Rogoff said, when asked if Google or Facebook needed to reinvigorate growth by buying Snap.

    The parent company behind the popular messaging app Snapchat has witnessed somewhat of a rollercoaster ride in terms of its share price since its IPO on March 1. However, the stock has surged by almost 20 percent in the past week.

    Mixed market consensus

    According to FactSet, 62 percent of analysts still have a hold or sell on the stock. But on Monday, several of Snapchat's underwriters offered some much-needed reprieve to the firm by handing it buy ratings and, as a result, its shares soared by more than 5 percent.

    Goldman Sachs reported on Monday that despite Snap's higher risk profile, the reward for investment was plain to see.

    "With Snap's large, valuable, and highly engaged user base generating ad inventory and the monetization path in mobile now well worn, we believe the potential for outperformance as the company continues to innovate against the growing mobile opportunity outweighs those early stage risk," Goldman Analyst Heath Terry said in a note to investors, giving Snap a price target of $27.

    Audience size 'critical'

    The question many investors had been left asking themselves was whether Snap's stock could become the kind of runaway success like Facebook or whether its promising potential will wane in a fashion not dissimilar to Twitter.

    Rogoff argued a key measure in the decision-making process should boil down to audience volume.

    "The size of the audience is critical to the valuation of (a company) because those large networks change behaviour… The challenge is we just cannot know whether or not (Snap) is going to grow into another Facebook in terms of the size of its audience," Rogoff added.

    Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.

