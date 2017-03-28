Snap was a 'drunk at the wheel' but now looks like a very real business, fund manager says

Snap has been behaving like a drunk driver behind the wheel of car since its initial public offering (IPO) at the start of the month, Polar Capital Fund Manager Ben Rogoff told CNBC on Tuesday.

"These companies that come along and change the world often look like drunks at the wheel of a car… and then what happens is they reach a certain size where they can start pulling levers on monetization and ad-load and all of a sudden they look like very real businesses," Rogoff said, when asked if Google or Facebook needed to reinvigorate growth by buying Snap.

The parent company behind the popular messaging app Snapchat has witnessed somewhat of a rollercoaster ride in terms of its share price since its IPO on March 1. However, the stock has surged by almost 20 percent in the past week.