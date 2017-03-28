If you ask Wall Street, Snap is more like Twitter, not Facebook

Snap got a slew of positive verdicts from Wall Street this week — but a month into its life as a public company, analyst sentiment resembles the troubled Twitter more than the successful Facebook after their respective IPOs.

Shares of Snap jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after some research departments of the banks that led its IPO endorsed the stock. Morgan Stanley offered an overweight rating on the image sharing company, while Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank gave the stock a buy. Credit Suisse also issued an outperform rating, though JPMorgan rated it neutral. Firms involved in a stock's public offering aren't allowed to issue recommendations during a quiet period.

Snap's ratings may have gotten a boost as underwriters chimed in, but 62 percent of analysts surveyed by FactSet still have a hold or a sell on the stock. By comparison, 69 percent of analysts had a hold or sell rating on Twitter in the month after its quiet period ended; whereas for Facebook, just 54 percent of analysts had a hold or sell on the shares.