The Trump slump could push the Dow to its worst stretch in decades

President Donald Trump is set to sign this afternoon an executive order aimed at rolling back a number of Obama-era climate policies, including a rule to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. (CNBC)



Trump touted Ford's (F) expected announcement later today, tweeting the automaker would be making a major investment in three Michigan facilities. (Reuters)



Trump's approval rating slid to a new low of 36 percent this weekend, according to Gallup, after the Republican attempt to replace Obamacare failed in dramatic fashion. (CNBC)



A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine said its executives had met with Trump son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner during the campaign. (Reuters)



The House Intelligence chairman is defending his White House visit the day before he announced he had information suggesting Trump associates might have been caught up in intelligence activity. (CNBC)



Trump's childhood home in Queens has been sold for over $2 million, in a transaction facilitated by a lawyer who specializes in investments made by overseas Chinese buyers. (NY Times)

Carl Icahn, a billionaire investor and an unpaid advisor to Trump, has been pulled into a high-profile insider trading trial taking place in federal court in Manhattan. (NY Times)



Amazon (AMZN) has agreed to buy the largest online retailer in the Arab world, Souq.com. A Dubai-based shopping mall operator had offered $800 million for the platform. (CNBC)



Japan's SoftBank has approached China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing about an investment of roughly $6 billion. Didi merged with Uber's China operations last year. Apple (AAPL) has a $1 billion investment in Didi. (WSJ)



American Airlines (AAL) has agreed to pay $200 million for a stake in China Southern Airlines, the biggest of the three major state-owned carriers, in a bid for a bigger share of the growing Chinese travel market. (AP)



Comcast (CMCSA), parent of NBC and CNBC, is planning to rebrand and expand a streaming video option for broadband subscribers who do not want to pay for a traditional cable package, sources told Reuters.



Facebook (FB) has rolled out a bunch of features that are almost exactly like Snapchat (SNAP).

Square (SQ) launched in the U.K. today with the financial services firm on the lookout for further acquisitions, according to CEO Jack Dorsey who's also the chief executive of Twitter (TWTR). Dorsey brushed off calls to step down at Twitter. (CNBC)



Elon Musk's SpaceX strives to make history again this week, with the scheduled launch of the first large, liquid-fueled rocket powered by engines previously fired in space. (WSJ)



Musk's Tesla (TSLA) is defending itself against a lawsuit filed by an employee who says he was racially harassed, physically threatened, and discriminated against while working at the auto company. (CNBC)



China-based investment firm Tencent has disclosed a 5 percent passive stake in Tesla, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. (CNBC)

The billionaire entrepreneur Musk has founded another company, Neuralink, aimed at developing a "neural lace," described as a way to connect the human brain to computers. (CNBC)



Researchers in Italy and California have crafted artificial retina implants that offer hope to macular degeneration suffers, many of whom eventually go blind from the condition. (NBC News)

