After only 64 days in office, President Donald J. Trump raised the white flag and surrendered on what he promised would be his most important legislative priority: fixing American health care. Trump declared Obamacare would remain the law of the land because he was unable to get his own party to agree on a sweeping reform bill. The political consequences of this stunning debacle may end up being historic — and crippling.



Personally, I was happy to see Trump's health-care reform die (because it would have resulted in 24 million Americans losing insurance), but I still can't believe Trump failed so badly, and so soon. After all, Trump is the quintessential deal maker, who promised he would get big, complex stuff done for a fraction of the cost. So where did our master negotiator go wrong? To find the answer, I consulted "The Art of the Deal," Trump's best-selling book I first read as a high school sophomore in 1987.

Below are some axioms from Trump's book the president needs to start following if he wants to start winning. This advice is relevant for entrepreneurs because it also works pretty well when it comes to business deal-making.