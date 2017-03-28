    ×

    US stocks open flat as Wall Street eyes Trump agenda; Fed speakers in focus

    Wall St. trying to focus more on earnings, less on Washington   

    U.S. equities opened flat on Tuesday as investors closely watched out for any new developments regarding the White House's agenda and braced for remarks from top Federal Reserve officials.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points shortly after the open, with Boeing contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index was trying to avoid its longest losing streak since 1978.

    The S&P 500 held just below breakeven, with energy outperforming and telecommunications lagging. The Nasdaq composite traded marginally higher.

    Optimism about some of President Donald Trump's key proposal's coming to fruition — particularly tax reform, deregulation and government spending — has diminished since the administration was dealt a blow on Friday, when a bill aimed at replacing Obamacare was pulled.

    The bill's defeat left investors jittery about whether Trump's pro-growth policies would be able to move forward, sending the three major indexes lower by nearly 1 percent early Monday. The indexes, however, rebounded throughout the day and closed well off session lows.

    "Like it or not (and we get email in both directions every day), US President Donald Trump represents the latest iteration of the Hero's Journey when it comes to determining asset prices," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex, in a note. "We have essentially traded the typical Fed-Hero of the last few decades for the current President's economic agenda."

    "That is why equity markets were so forgiving [Monday] over Friday's failure to bring the American Health Care Act to a vote in the House – simply put, heroes don't win every battle," he said.

    Stocks have rallied significantly since the U.S. election on hopes Trump's proposed policies would become reality. Since Nov. 8, the Dow and Nasdaq have risen more than 12 percent, while the S&P has climbed more than 9 percent.

    Investors on Tuesday were also waiting for remarks from key Fed officials, including Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, who will speak with CNBC at 1:30 p.m. ET.

    "Given how markets have responded to the dovish hike this month, it will be interesting to see whether policymakers remain along these lines or start talking up the prospect for another hike in June," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

    The U.S. central bank raised rates earlier this month by 25 basis points, but kept its rates forecast largely unchanged.

    U.S. Treasurys rose, with the benchmark 10-year note yield near 2.36 percent and the short-term two-year note yield around 1.25 percent.

    On the data front, the S&P/Case Shiller 20-city home price index showed U.S. home prices rose 5.9 percent to a 31-month high in January.

    Consumer confidence data are scheduled for release at 10 a.m ET.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    9:45 a.m. Services
    10:00 a.m. Consumer confidence
    12:45 p.m. Kansas City Fed President Esther George on the economy and policy
    12:50 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks on workforce development challenges in low-income communities
    1:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan
    4:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Governor Jay Powell

    Wednesday

    9:20 a.m. Chicago Fed's Evans
    10:00 a.m. Pending home sales
    11:30 a.m. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
    1:15 p.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams

    Thursday

    8:30 a.m. Jobless
    8:30 a.m. Q4 Real GDP
    9:45 a.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester
    11:00 a.m. Dallas Fed's Kaplan
    11:15 a.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams
    4:30 p.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Personal income
    8:30 a.m. Consumer spending
    8:30 a.m. Core PCE prices
    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI
    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment
    10:00 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari
    10:30 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

