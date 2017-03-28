US stocks open flat as Wall Street eyes Trump agenda; Fed speakers in focus

Wall St. trying to focus more on earnings, less on Washington 19 Mins Ago | 04:06

U.S. equities opened flat on Tuesday as investors closely watched out for any new developments regarding the White House's agenda and braced for remarks from top Federal Reserve officials.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points shortly after the open, with Boeing contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index was trying to avoid its longest losing streak since 1978.

The S&P 500 held just below breakeven, with energy outperforming and telecommunications lagging. The Nasdaq composite traded marginally higher.

Optimism about some of President Donald Trump's key proposal's coming to fruition — particularly tax reform, deregulation and government spending — has diminished since the administration was dealt a blow on Friday, when a bill aimed at replacing Obamacare was pulled.

The bill's defeat left investors jittery about whether Trump's pro-growth policies would be able to move forward, sending the three major indexes lower by nearly 1 percent early Monday. The indexes, however, rebounded throughout the day and closed well off session lows.

"Like it or not (and we get email in both directions every day), US President Donald Trump represents the latest iteration of the Hero's Journey when it comes to determining asset prices," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex, in a note. "We have essentially traded the typical Fed-Hero of the last few decades for the current President's economic agenda."

"That is why equity markets were so forgiving [Monday] over Friday's failure to bring the American Health Care Act to a vote in the House – simply put, heroes don't win every battle," he said.