US Treasurys edge lower as investors eye data, auction

On the data front, Tuesday will see advance inventories and the S&P/Case Shiller 20-city home price index released before 9 a.m ET. Services PMI (purchasing managers' index), consumer confidence and Richmond Fed survey data are all scheduled to be released before 10 a.m ET.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak on "Addressing Workforce Development Challenges" in Washington at around 5.50 p.m ET.

Tuesday will also see a Treasury auction of $34 billion in five-year notes.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.12 a barrel on Tuesday, up 0.75 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.12 a barrel, up 0.82 percent.

Oil prices increased with the support of a weaker U.S. dollar although a seemingly relentless rise in U.S. production, as well as persistent uncertainty surrounding the landmark OPEC deal capped further gains.

