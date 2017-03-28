13 useless things to stop wasting your money on

A simple way to up your savings and build more wealth is to spend less. And chances are, you can find areas to cut back in.

Start by considering these 13 money sucks.

ATM fees

It'll cost you a record high of $4.57 to withdraw money from an out-of-network ATM. There's no reason to continue paying these fees, which can add up significantly over time.



A simple solution: If your bank's logo isn't on the ATM, don't use it.

If you use one of the traditional, bigger banks, there should be ATM options in your area. Simply look up the locations online and put in the extra effort to get to one of your bank's ATMs. If there aren't any convenient ATM options in your city or town, you may want to consider opening a checking account with a more accessible bank.

Late fees

Like ATM fees, late fees are a pointless money suck. And there's more to late payments than simply paying a fee. Missing payments can also lower your credit score, which affects your ability to borrow money for bigger purchases, like a home or car, in the near future.

Never miss a bill again by setting up automatic payments online for fixed costs such as cable, internet, and insurance. For expenses that can't be paid online, such as rent, set up calendar reminders and pay them at the same time each month so it becomes routine.