Microsoft just took another shot at stealing hardcore Apple users

Microsoft announced on Monday that the Windows 10 Creator's Update, announced earlier this year, will officially be available to download on April 11.

This is Microsoft's latest attempt to go for Apple's throat and attack the core Mac user base of creative professionals -- as is made clear right in the name "Creator's."

But while Microsoft is including a few compelling features, the update isn't going to send Mac fans running to Best Buy for a new laptop just yet.

There's a new function named "Paint 3D" that allows you to draw a 2D image and convert it into a 3D shape, for example. The very fact it can accomplish such a complicated task in seconds is quite a feat, and it might be compelling for schools or for enthusiasts who have 3D printers. It's not going to appeal to most of Microsoft's user base, though, nor will it get people to switch away from macOS.