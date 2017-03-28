    ×

    Tech

    Microsoft just took another shot at stealing hardcore Apple users

    Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella speaks at a shareholders' meeting in Bellevue, Washington.
    Jason Redmond | Reuters
    Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella speaks at a shareholders' meeting in Bellevue, Washington.

    Microsoft announced on Monday that the Windows 10 Creator's Update, announced earlier this year, will officially be available to download on April 11.

    This is Microsoft's latest attempt to go for Apple's throat and attack the core Mac user base of creative professionals -- as is made clear right in the name "Creator's."

    But while Microsoft is including a few compelling features, the update isn't going to send Mac fans running to Best Buy for a new laptop just yet.

    There's a new function named "Paint 3D" that allows you to draw a 2D image and convert it into a 3D shape, for example. The very fact it can accomplish such a complicated task in seconds is quite a feat, and it might be compelling for schools or for enthusiasts who have 3D printers. It's not going to appeal to most of Microsoft's user base, though, nor will it get people to switch away from macOS.

    One Use: Windows 10 3D
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Microsoft made a great change with its Edge browser, too. There's a new feature that lets you bundle tabs together and save them for opening at another time.

    Say you're planning a vacation, for example. Maybe you have tabs open for Expedia and United Airlines, various AirBnB tabs and more. You don't want those tabs running all of the time -- that'll take up too many resources. Just bunch them together in Edge and save them for when you're ready to book the trip. It's a feature I enjoyed, and it actually had me longing for it when I switched back to Google Chrome.

    One Time Windows 10 Edge Tabs
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Gamers, too, will like what they see in the Creator's Update. There's a new feature that allows your machine to dedicate every last bit of juice to gaming. There's also another feature that's a lot like Twitch, which lets you share your live game stream with other viewers, including friends who might want to tune in.

    One Use: Windows 10 Gaming
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    The problem with these new additions, though, is that they're not really that exciting. Enthusiasts will care and may opt to download it on April 11. Most Windows 10 users, however, probably won't notice any of the changes.

    That's not going to help Microsoft.

    When Apple launched macOS Sierra, it made changes that affected most users -- not just gamers, 3D artists, the few folks who use Edge or those who have an expensive machine with a stylus and touchscreen.

    The Windows 10 Creators Update may succeed, if only because it's going to be available to all Windows 10 users. The only reason most folks will want to install it on day one is because it's always wise to stay on the latest version of Windows purely for security purposes.

    For something more exciting, you'll want to keep your eye out for Microsoft's "Project Neon" update. It was confirmed in February and should bring sweeping changes to the user interface. Microsoft hasn't discussed a public release date for that yet, though, which means the Creator's update will have to tide us over until then.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---