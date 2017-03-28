The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.



Tim Seymour is a buyer of Alibaba (BABA).

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Monsanto (MON).

Dan Nathan is a buyer of SPY Puts.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Red Hat (RHT).

Trader disclosure: On Monday, March 27 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM.

Steven Grasso's firm is long AON, BX, CUBA, DIA, EXAR, F, HES, ICE, KDUS, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, PYPL, RIG, SNAP, SPY, SQBG, TITXF, WDR, WPX, ZNGA. Steven Grasso is long CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, T, TWTR, VRX. GRASSO'S KIDS OWN: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS.

Dan Nathan is long SPY May put spread, XLV long APR-June put spread, XLI long June put spread.

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.