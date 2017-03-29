3 steps newly married couples should take to gain control of their finances

Dear Penny,

My husband and I have been married for a couple of years and we now we have a baby, which means a whole new set of shared expenses. We have a joint checking account but have maintained our separate accounts as well. We both work, but my husband earns significantly more than I do.

What's the best way to align financial priorities, set budgets and streamline taking care of shared expenses, especially when partners have very different incomes?

Do you have suggestions of apps or spreadsheets that make sharing information and working toward shared goals easier? I feel like we are just treading water and not looking to the future with our finances. Thanks for any help you can provide!

Sincerely,

Stopped on a Dime