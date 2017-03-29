6 ways work is changing and 6 skills that will help you succeed

Technology is rapidly changing the way humans work.

Tech icon Elon Musk says that robots will replace so many human jobs that the government will have to pay a basic living wage. At the same time, most Americans aren't worried that robots will replace their job — robots, they believe, will only replace other people's jobs.

Even if your job won't be replaced by a robot anytime soon, it's better to know what's coming than to be caught unaware. Here are six trends you can expect to see in offices of the future and six skills you should focus on developing to be successful.

THIS IS WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THE FUTURE

1. "Smart drugs"

Nootropics, or "smart drugs," will become mainstream in 2017 because "the robots are edging us out," says futurist Faith Popcorn, the founder and CEO of the consultancy Faith Popcorn's BrainReserve. "When you come to work you have to be enhanced, you have to be on the edge, you have to be able to work longer and harder.

"You have to be able to become more important to your company."