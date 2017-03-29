After Article 50, these are the next key dates in the Brexit process

The U.K. will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty Wednesday, officially beginning its divorce proceedings with the European Union.

Here, CNBC gives a timeline of the next steps in this historic process:

March 31 – The other 27 EU countries will send their guidelines for the negotiations to the European Council in Brussels, which'll then draw them together in one draft document. This will be presented by council president Donald Tusk within 48 hours of the triggering of Article 50.

April 4 – The European Parliament will make a statement on Brexit. The chamber where European lawmakers sit and vote on legislation has the power to veto the final deal between the U.K. and the EU.