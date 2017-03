The former first minister of Scotland has heaped criticism on the U.K. prime minister just hours before the official triggering of the Brexit negotiations.

Alex Salmond, the former leader of the SNP (Scottish National Party) and now a U.K. lawmaker in Westminster, disagreed that it is time for Scotland to accept Brexit.

"We want to maintain our millennium long connection with Europe as a trading nation and that's what we'll do," he told CNBC Wednesday.