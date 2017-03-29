Best investing performance is when man and machine work together, portfolio manager says

BlackRock said Tuesday it would overhaul its actively managed equities business, cutting jobs, dropping fees and having machines do more stock picking.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, told "Power Lunch" the industry is always evolving.

"One of the things it comes down to, if you want to attract investors' dollars you need to offer value proposition, you need to offer it at a lower price. So I think BlackRock being on the cutting edge here is finding that hybrid in between active and passive with the use of computers and machines," he said.

Hogan believes at the end of the day it comes down to whether active management can beat passive management. And while passive has outperformed active recently that's because it has been an ultra-low interest rate environment – and most business models work with a low cost of capital, he explained.

However, when interest rates go up, there are business models that don't work with a higher cost of capital and "I think active takes over here," Hogan noted.

Meanwhile, Butler believes active management can pay off when there is a lot more volatility in the market than there is currently.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

