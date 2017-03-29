    Brexit: Britain begins historic exit of European Union

    A man wearing clothing featuring the Union flag stands in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, on March 29, 2017.
    Oli Scarff | AFP | Getty Images

    Wednesday marked a historic day as British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty had been signed, commencing the formal process for Britain to withdraw from the European Union.

    Britain is the first country in the EU in more than 60 years to seek a divorce from the union.

    In her address to Parliament on Wednesday, May said, "There is no turning back." Outside Parliament, mixed reactions marked the day as pro-EU protesters gathered and the world tries to figure out what the move will mean for the future of Britain.

    Scroll through to see more scenes from the day.

    • Prime minister triggers Article 50

      British Prime Minister Theresa May signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU on March 28, 2017 in London, England.
      Prime Ministry of the U.K. | Anadolou Agency | Getty Images

    • Anti-Brexit protesters gathered to mark the day

      Anti-Brexit protesters, one wearing a giant Theresa May head, hold placards outside Parliament on the day the Prime Minister will announce that she has triggered the process by which Britain will leave the European Union, in London, March 29, 2017.
      Stefan Wermuth | Reuters

    • Letter delivered

      Britain's Ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow (L) shakes hands with European Council President Donald Tusk after handing him the British prime minister's formal notice of the UK's intention to leave the EU under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty in Brussels on March 29, 2017.
      EMMANUEL DUNAND | AFP | Getty Images

    • Read all about it!

      An arrangement of newspapers pictured in London on March 29, 2017, as an illustration, shows the front pages of the UK daily newspapers.
      Daniel Sorabji | AFP | Getty Images

    • Pro-EU support

      A pro-European Union (EU) supporter stands draped in an EU flag near the Houses of Parliement in central London on March 29, 2017.
      Justin Tallis | AFP | Getty Images

    • 'There is no turning back'

      Demontrators from pro-EU group Open Britain protest outside of the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 29, 2017.
      Justin Tallis | AFP | Getty Images

    • EU accepts Britain's letter of intent

      European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017.
      Yves Herman | Reuters

    • Britain's future uncertain

      A pro-EU protester dressed as Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a demonstration near Parliament on March 29, 2017 in London, England.
      Getty Images

    • Nigel Farage celebrates with a pint

      Former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage drinks outside a pub in Westminster in London on March 29, 2017.
      Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP | Getty Images

    • A hole in the EU

      A pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.
      Oli Scarff | AFP | Getty Images

