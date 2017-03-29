'Freedom!': UK media reacts as historic Brexit process begins

Wednesday will mark an historic day for Britain, as Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, officially beginning the U.K.'s exit from the EU.
For some, this will be a day of celebration and an opportunity for Britons to free themselves from the ties of the Union. For others, it will be a day of loss, signifying the end of a 44-year relationship with the country's closest partners.
The British media has epitomized this divide on their front pages. CNBC takes a look...
The Daily Mail, which caused a furor Tuesday after leading its front page with a photo of the British prime minister's legs, opted for a cry of "Freedom!" as it reached out to hopeful Brexiteers.
"Dover & Out" proclaimed daily tabloid newspaper The Sun, projecting its headline over the White Cliffs of Dover, "see EU later..."
The Guardian went for a more uncertain tone, representing the U.K. as missing pieces in a puzzle of the European Union.
'How did we get here?', pondered London's business newspaper City AM, which surmised the U.K.'s embattled journey towards divorce from the EU via a timeline of headlines.
"The eyes of history are watching": The Times, as with many British publications, opted to lead with what is set to be an iconic image of Prime Minister Theresa May signing a letter which formally declares the U.K.'s decision to leave the EU.
The Daily Mirror surmised the contents of May's letter to the European Council's President, Donald Tusk, with the words "Dear EU, it's time to go."
Elsewhere across the English Channel, French daily newspaper Libération made a satirical appeal, saying "We miss you already...or not..."
