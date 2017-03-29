'Freedom!': UK media reacts as historic Brexit process begins

Wednesday will mark an historic day for Britain, as Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, officially beginning the U.K.'s exit from the EU.

For some, this will be a day of celebration and an opportunity for Britons to free themselves from the ties of the Union. For others, it will be a day of loss, signifying the end of a 44-year relationship with the country's closest partners.

The British media has epitomized this divide on their front pages. CNBC takes a look...