Hopes for an infrastructure spending spree in California lift Vulcan Materials shares

Shares of Vulcan Materials rose 3 percent Wednesday on expectations for increased highway and repair spending in California.
Vulcan, one of the nation's largest producers of construction aggregates, could benefit from California roadwork funding, according to a research note Wednesday from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Rohit Seth.
SunTrust said measures under consideration in California would raise highway funding to as much as $6 billion per year, up from $2 billion.
Vulcan stock closed up $3.56, or 3.1 percent, at $118.16. In trading Wednesday, the stock touched as high as $118.78, before giving up some of its gains.