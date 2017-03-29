    ×

    Chelsea Clinton: I'm not running for public office

    Chelsea Clinton
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Chelsea Clinton

    "I am not running for public office," Chelsea Clinton said in an interview with Variety, quelling rumors that have circulated about potential bids to follow in her parents' footsteps.

    The 37-year-old daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton said that anyone running for office must consider whether they would do a better job than the current people fulfilling those roles. In her case, she supports her city councilwoman, mayor, Congresswoman and senators.

    Being born into a high-profile family of politicians, Chelsea Clinton has always been in the public light. Over the years, many rumors have circulated saying the vice chair of the Clinton Foundation would make a run at a political seat.

    "I really am constantly surprised by the stories of me running for, fill in the blank—Congress, Senate, City Council, the presidency," Clinton told Variety. "I really find this all rather hysterical, because I've been asked this question a lot throughout my life, and the answer has never changed."

