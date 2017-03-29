Cramer Remix: How Facebook and Snap are preparing for a social media showdown

The social media space is getting heated as Snap and Facebook butt heads, and Jim Cramer is tuning out the Facebook bears worried that Snap could come after the giant.

"I've heard people say it's because so many are going to Instagram. These are people who shouldn't be buying stocks because Instagram is owned by Facebook. I know others who say that Snap is going to kill Facebook without realizing that the opposite is a lot more likely," the "Mad Money" host said.

With the Street buzzing about asset manager BlackRock's decision to let machines play the market, Cramer continued to defend stock-picking for individual investors, arguing that some stocks, like Facebook's, are simply too good not to buy out of fear of messing up.

He began with Apple. Its shares are up 24 percent year-to-date and its biggest competitor put out an exploding phone.

Amazon is another one of Cramer's picks for its major disruption of the traditional retail market and its pervasiveness in our lives.

Alphabet and Netflix are two other buys that Cramer is confident will serve you well regardless of negative rhetoric around Alphabet's ad placement or Netflix's weak quarter.

"Ultimately, the only thing that you need to fear about owning stocks is fear itself, the fear that professionals drum into your head that you're way too dumb to put two and two together and pick stocks that are behind the phone you love, those boxes at your door, the application you check endlessly, or the shows you watch even if you cut your cord," Cramer said.