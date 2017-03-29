    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: How Facebook and Snap are preparing for a social media showdown

    The social media space is getting heated as Snap and Facebook butt heads, and Jim Cramer is tuning out the Facebook bears worried that Snap could come after the giant.

    "I've heard people say it's because so many are going to Instagram. These are people who shouldn't be buying stocks because Instagram is owned by Facebook. I know others who say that Snap is going to kill Facebook without realizing that the opposite is a lot more likely," the "Mad Money" host said.

    With the Street buzzing about asset manager BlackRock's decision to let machines play the market, Cramer continued to defend stock-picking for individual investors, arguing that some stocks, like Facebook's, are simply too good not to buy out of fear of messing up.

    He began with Apple. Its shares are up 24 percent year-to-date and its biggest competitor put out an exploding phone.

    Amazon is another one of Cramer's picks for its major disruption of the traditional retail market and its pervasiveness in our lives.

    Alphabet and Netflix are two other buys that Cramer is confident will serve you well regardless of negative rhetoric around Alphabet's ad placement or Netflix's weak quarter.

    "Ultimately, the only thing that you need to fear about owning stocks is fear itself, the fear that professionals drum into your head that you're way too dumb to put two and two together and pick stocks that are behind the phone you love, those boxes at your door, the application you check endlessly, or the shows you watch even if you cut your cord," Cramer said.

    Peopleimages | Getty Images

    Cramer dove into another strong stock geared towards millennial-preferred "experiential" activities: Dave & Buster's.

    Touting the company's smart business model, wide reach, and double-digit revenue growth, Cramer said this is exactly the kind of affordable, experiential play he looks for in this day and age.

    "I see today's pullback as a rare buying opportunity," the "Mad Money" host said. "I recommend taking advantage of today's weakness to do some buying because I think the stock's got more room to run long-term."

    An employee works inside an RR Donnelley printing plant.
    Marcos Brindicci | Reuters
    An employee works inside an RR Donnelley printing plant.

    One not-so-hot play Cramer examined was the recently-split RR Donnelley & Sons. Cramer is a fan of well-executed spinoffs, so when the communications conglomerate decided on a three-way split, he was all for it.

    But instead of unlocking shareholder value, the new companies' stocks have been tanking in the double-digits, with no clear projections of where their businesses are headed. Investors have been shedding their shares of the new companies — LSC Communications, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and RR Donnelley — in droves since the split.

    "They haven't given us growth targets, they haven't given us guidance, they haven't painted a very good picture of what they'll actually look like going forward," Cramer said. "Until we get a clearer road map here, unfortunately, I think the stocks will have a very hard time finding bottom," Cramer said.

    Speaking with Paychex CEO Marty Mucci on Wednesday, Cramer also took a litmus test of small- and mid-sized business optimism through the lens of one of the country's largest payroll operators.

    "Small businesses, mid-sized businesses are taking a little bit of a pause right now," Mucci told the "Mad Money" host. "The optimism is turning into jobs, but I think it's still got a little bit of a ways to go."

    President Donald Trump's deregulation efforts are also colliding with state regulators' agendas, which Mucci said could get confusing for smaller businesses.

    "They're looking for revenue, they're looking to push their own overtime rules, their own minimum wage rules, and it's getting very confusing, maybe even more confusing for small to mid-sized businesses, and so they're turning to us. Because if you're a multi-state employer, which many are, it's going to get even harder than when the Fed had regulations," he told Cramer.

    A coal miner in Ohio.
    Getty Images
    A coal miner in Ohio.

    And while Trump's push to deregulate businesses may be a positive for the stock market, but Cramer does not see Tuesday's rollback of oil and gas regulations as a huge boon for coal.

    That said, Tuesday's deregulation can be counted as a win for oil and gas drillers because it can loosen rules surrounding methane gas, Cramer said.

    U.S. oil and gas executives have been at odds with federal regulators who do not approve of flaring, or the burning of excess methane gas that cannot be processed. If the EPA had ruled against releasing methane this way, oil and gas companies would have had to cut back on drilling.

    "Trump can't force utilities to use more coal, but he can make it easier for oil and gas producers to drill more aggressively," Cramer said. "I think these [oil and gas] stocks have more room to run."

    In Cramer's lightning round, he shared his take on two caller favorite stocks.

    Halliburton: "I like Halliburton's analyst data. They were good. My charitable trust owns Schlumberger. I think that's even better."

    Chemours Co.: "The spin-off, it did it without me. I was worried about the environmental concerns, didn't opine on it, [and] this thing is on fire. I've got to tell you, Chemours may not be done going higher. There's so many people short the darn thing."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    FB
    ---
    NFLX
    ---
    SNAP
    ---