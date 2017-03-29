Federal judge indefinitely extends restraining order against Trump travel ban

A U.S. federal judge in Hawaii has indefinitely extended a court order blocking the enforcement of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The decision, which was published Wednesday by Judge Derrick Watson officially converted a temporary restraining order to a "preliminary injunction."

Here's the judge's description of what that means:

It is hereby ADJUDGED, ORDERED, and DECREED that: Defendants and all their respective officers, agents, servants, employees, and attorneys, and persons in active concert or participation with them, are hereby enjoined from enforcing or implementing Sections 2 and 6 of the Executive Order across the Nation. Enforcement of these provisions in all places, including the United States, at all United States borders and ports of entry, and in the issuance of visas is prohibited, pending further orders from this Court.

Hawaii is arguing that the order, which restricts travelers and refugees from six Muslim-majority countries, discriminated against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.



Earlier in March, Trump's revised immigration order was halted only hours before it was set to take effect.

The president responded to the block during a subsequent rally, vowing to "fight this terrible ruling."

"This ruling makes us look weak, which by the way we no longer are, believe me," Trump said at the time.

Promising "we're going to win it," Trump said during that speech that he would take the case to the Supreme Court if need be.

The administration has posited the order will help prevent terrorist attacks in the U.S., and it made several changes from the first version to stand up to legal challenges. Those changes included removing restrictions on legal permanent residents entering the country and taking Iraq off the list of targeted countries.

Trump himself has called the second order a "watered down" version of the first, and he suggested he might return to fighting for the original, stronger travel measures.

Some have questioned whether it was tactically wise for the president to publicly admit to the two orders' similarities.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

—Reuters, the Associated Press and CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.