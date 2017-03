[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



Former Treasury secretaries Jacob Lew, Timothy Geithner, Robert Rubin, and W. Michael Blumenthal will discuss key economic issues between the United States and China, including American policies, China's global ambitions, and the challenges and opportunities of the U.S.-China relationship.

The 90-minute discussion is hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.