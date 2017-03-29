Here are 5 things that could derail this seemingly unstoppable bull market

The Fed's vice chairman, Stanley Fischer, told CNBC he sees two more hikes this year. Low interest rates have been the fuel for this bull market because companies have used the low borrowing costs to issue tons of debt and then used those funds to buy back their own stock. The end of that shell game, along with other unforeseen complications from the Fed removing its financial crisis stimulus, could knock the bull market off course, according to investors like Peter Boockvar. "This will be the first year in this cycle that all four major central banks are pulling back in some form with their easing," said Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group.