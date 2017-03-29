How challenging your boss could be a smart career move

Following the pack may have seemed like the best way to get ahead in high school, but it's not the best strategy for the workplace.

You certainly don't want to be the employee who talks back to your boss or starts arguments with your colleagues, but executives say that speaking up and sharing your ideas can pay off.

According to self-made millionaire and serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis, being able to form an argument for an idea and having the courage to state it can make you stand out, in a good way.

On CNBC's "The Partner," entrepreneurs compete for his investment and business guidance. The trait he says he values the most? Having conviction.

"What I'm ultimately looking to see is who actually is going to stand up and tell me it's a bad idea and have a conviction about it," he says.