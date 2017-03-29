I tried a 25-year-old CEO's top 3 career tricks, and they worked

We could all learn a few things from Brian Wong.

He skipped four grades in school and graduated from college at age 18. One year later, Wong became one of the youngest entrepreneurs to receive venture capital funding. The now-25-year-old used that funding to build a profitable start-up called Kiip, where he serves as CEO.

Me, on the other hand — well last week, I spent 20 minutes looking for a mug in my office pantry. Oh, and today, I noticed my Slack account was set to the wrong time zone.

While I'm not going to be a 25-year-old CEO (that ship has sailed), I want to upgrade my lifestyle and my career like Wong did. So I gave him a call to discuss his new book, "The Cheat Code," in which he shares over 70 "cheats" to getting more out of your career and life.



After speaking with him, I decided to give a few of them a try. Here's what happened: