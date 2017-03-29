Ivanka Trump will take unpaid White House role   

Ivanka Trump is joining the White House in an official role.

President Donald Trump's elder daughter will take an unpaid role as a government employee, the White House confirmed Wednesday. Her husband, Jared Kushner, already holds an unpaid government position.

The New York Times first reported the news Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump already has a White House office but fueled ethics concerns when she said that she would advise her father informally, the Times said. Taking a government spot will require more stringent ethics rules.

"We are pleased that Ivanka Trump has chosen to take this step in her unprecedented role as first daughter and in support of the president," the White House said in a statement to NBC News. "Ivanka's service as an unpaid employee furthers our commitment to ethics, transparency, and compliance and affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously."

In a statement cited by the Times, she said she "heard the concerns" about having an informal role and instead decided to serve in a position "subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees."



Ivanka Trump's personal spokeswoman did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.

Ivanka Trump has advised her father on women's issues and has already sat in on meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

